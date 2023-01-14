Winter Ham Radio Festival 

Winter 2023 Hamfest is Colorado’s first Hamfest of the Year!

It will be held at The Ranch Events Complex (McKee 4-H building) on January 21st, 2023, from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. The Ranch is located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Co, 80538.

This event is for Ham radio enthusiasts and those interested in amateur radio; There will be exhibits, demonstrations, new & used radio and computer-related equipment for sale.

FREE FCC licensing exams will be offered for those wanting to test for their first license and those wishing to upgrade their existing license. Educational forums will be presented during the day. There will be fantastic prizes for drawings and door prizes.

Admission is $7.00 but is not required for testing only.

For more information, including being a vendor, please visit our website www.NCARC.net.

Sponsors: REA, Ft. Collins Chrysler-Jeep, R/T systems, Maxline Brewing and Leaf Filter