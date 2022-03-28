Publisher’s Letter: Success Has a Price

I am pleased to announce that the North Forty News website has reached a pivotal 2 million visits! Visitors coming to the site, year over year, is on the rise. More people are picking up our newspaper year after year after year.

As our newspaper continues to grow beyond industry standards for these times, we get better and more prominent. The goal with North Forty News is not to be some vast corporate media conglomerate. My team and I a proud of our community-centered publication. It will continue that way. We will continue offering sponsorships, securing new advertising, and increasing our subscribers while reaching out to our communities to lend them a supportive hand.

More and more people are finding north forty news online and in print, and more and more people will continue to read it regularly. I am proud to have kept North Forty News free at the newsstands and free on the web.

But all of this comes out of tremendous cost. With rising prices, the cost of paper shipping, for instance, is going up exponentially.

And labor, in general, is going up, our staff expenses are higher.

In every publisher’s letter, I share the ways people can engage with us and support us as we keep moving forward in this massive and fun adventure. Unlike other local distantly owned publications, we are entirely local, from the printing to the labor to the customer service. Probably 99% of our revenue stays local. That’s important to me.

So, when an advertiser supports North Forty News, or someone in the community subscribes to receive the newspaper, that money goes to the expenses to run this ship. Then the profit gets reinvested back into our community.

So, join me today; even I subscribe to the newspaper to show my support. Advertise, subscribe, get it in print, give it to friends and neighbors to read — show your support for your locally owned and operated North Forty News.