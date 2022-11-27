United Way Awards Community Impact Grants

by United Way of Larimer County | uwaylc.org
United Way of Larimer County is honored to announce the 2022-23 Community Impact Grant Awards totaling $355,822.30 to 21 local human service organizations. United Way’s Community Impact Grants support local 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and public school districts in Larimer County with programs that focus on kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading, high school completion, social-emotional health and mentoring, housing stability, and eviction prevention, workforce participation, food stability, and self-sufficiency/money management.
The 2022-23 Community Impact Grant Awards were recommended by United Way’s 9-member volunteer Community Impact Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. Congratulations to our 2022-23 Community Impact Grant recipients below!
Youth and Education
Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County – $32,000
CASA of Larimer County – $4,250
The Estes Park Learning Place – $15,000
Children’s Speech and Reading Center – $17,000
CSU Campus Connections – $5,897.30
Partners – $18,000
YMCA of Northern Colorado After School Program – $20,000
The Matthews House Community Life Center: Education – $23,800
Financial Stability
Project Self-Sufficiency – $15,000
GreenPath Financial Wellness – $6,375
The Matthews House Youth and Family Center: Housing Stability – $20,000
The Murphy Center/Housing First Initiative – $34,000
Catholic Charities – $20,000
Neighbor to Neighbor – $30,000
Family Housing Network Shelter Program – $16,000
Food Bank for Larimer County/Fresh Food Share – $18,000
House of Neighborly Service/Food Pantry – $25,000
North 40 Mountain Alliance Food Pantry – $15,000
The Genesis Project: Fresh Food Project + Community Garden – $4,000
Vindeket Foods – $8,000
VOA Colorado/Home Delivered Meals – $8,500
