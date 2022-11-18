How Mobility Can Help with Your Independence

Frontier Access & Mobility, Fort Collins

As you age, mobility can become a big issue that can limit your independence and quality of life. But it doesn’t have to. There are a variety of equipment solutions that can keep you in your home safely. At Frontier Access and Mobility, we are experts at solving any mobility need you may have.

Having access to your home is not a luxury, it is a necessity to live an independent and complete life. We provide a wide variety of patient lifts, stair glides, and ramps to make your house accessible. We will come to your home, provide a complimentary consultation, and come up with a solution that meets your needs and budget.

Patient Lifts, whether attached to the ceiling or portable, are equally as important for caregivers and patients, preventing lifting-related injuries for both the patient and the caregiver.

Enjoy your home on all levels. Regain full access if stairs create a barrier to enjoying your home, a stairlift can restore access, safety, and peace of mind. Whether your staircase is straight or curved—indoors or outdoors—we offer a customized solution.

Ramps are an inexpensive way to obtain access to your home. They come in various styles and can be permanent or portable depending on your specific needs and the layout of your home. Ramps can be manufactured out of many different materials and can be indoors or outdoors. They can be built to your specifications and budget.

We also provide walkers, scooters, and wheelchairs custom fit for your needs as well as vehicle modifications to carry your mobility device.

Frontier Access & Mobility is located in Fort Collins and services the Front Range. We are your local provider of all your mobility solutions and are dedicated to service and support. Visit us at Frontieraccess.com or call 970-223-8267.