Larimer United in Generosity

As the last of the leaves fall from the trees and the calendar inches toward 2023, it’s hard not to notice that we have entered the season of giving thanks. And here at United Way, we have a lot to be grateful for this year.

We are grateful for the opportunity to connect in person.

As a regional organization, we’ve spent the last few months connecting with hundreds of community members at our Larimer United celebrations in Estes Park, Fort Collins, and Loveland.

We are grateful for partnerships.

We launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library this summer thanks to the tremendous support and partnership of our local libraries and rotaries and the outreach and connection they provide to our collective communities. To date, we’ve enrolled over 4,300 local children ages 0-5 in the Imagination Library of Larimer County. And through partnerships with Thompson, Estes Park, and Poudre School Districts, we’ve made the Colorado Reading Corps literacy program accessible to local children struggling with reading throughout Larimer County.

We are grateful for volunteers.

There’s simply no way our local nonprofits could accomplish the work they do without the support of volunteers. From board members to youth mentors, volunteerism is a vital component of our vibrant community. In October, we celebrated our 24th annual Make a Difference Day and mobilized 285 volunteers who contributed over 1,000 hours of service at nonprofits across our region, generating an impact value of over $33,000.

And we are grateful for you.

Our community is comprised of the most generous individuals and businesses. Community members like you are the driving force for incredible change. You make this important work possible.

In the spirit of generosity and community, we invite you to join us and find something that moves you this season – whether it’s giving the gift of reading through a contribution to the Imagination Library of Larimer County, finding a volunteer opportunity on nocovolunteers.org, or leveraging the collective power of generosity through a gift on Colorado Gives Day. With your help, we can be a Larimer United in Generosity.