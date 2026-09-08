Red Cross Urges September Blood Donations

Northern Colorado blood drives scheduled as supply remains vulnerable heading into fall

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — The American Red Cross is asking Northern Colorado residents to donate blood this September as changing routines and busy fall schedules threaten to reduce donations after a summer blood shortage.

The organization said the national blood supply remains vulnerable despite recovering from critically low levels earlier this summer. Donors of all blood types are needed to maintain a reliable supply for patients who depend on blood products for emergency care, surgeries, cancer treatment and other medical needs.

Several blood donation opportunities are scheduled across Northern Colorado through the end of September:

Sept. 8: Embassy Suites Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland — 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Embassy Suites Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 11: American Legion Post 4, 2124 W. County Road 54G, Fort Collins — noon-5 p.m.

American Legion Post 4, 2124 W. County Road 54G, Fort Collins — noon-5 p.m. Sept. 21: Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2000 S. Lemay Ave., Fort Collins — 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2000 S. Lemay Ave., Fort Collins — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 23: Carbon Valley Recreation Center, 701 Fifth St., Frederick — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Carbon Valley Recreation Center, 701 Fifth St., Frederick — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23: Loveland Police and Courts Building, 810 E. 10th St., Loveland — 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Loveland Police and Courts Building, 810 E. 10th St., Loveland — 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 25: Summit Bodyworks, 13525 County Road 8, Fort Lupton — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Summit Bodyworks, 13525 County Road 8, Fort Lupton — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29: Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services, 503 Terry St., Longmont — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled through RedCrossBlood.org, the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

People who donate Sept. 1-20 can receive a Red Cross x Hello Kitty plush mascot clip and surprise sticker pack while supplies last. Donors who give Sept. 21-Oct. 18 can receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Additional promotional items are available at participating donation centers later in September.

Honoring Dr. Charles R. Drew

The September campaign also commemorates the legacy of Dr. Charles R. Drew, whose pioneering work helped transform blood collection and storage.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Drew’s appointment as the first medical director of the Red Cross Blood Program. The Red Cross is recognizing his contributions with Iconic Excellence, a short documentary about his life and influence.

The documentary will be available beginning Sept. 18 through the Red Cross YouTube channel. The organization is encouraging people to honor Drew’s legacy by donating blood, encouraging others to donate or hosting community screenings of the film.

Most people who are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate, although additional eligibility requirements apply. Donors can also use RapidPass before an appointment to complete pre-donation reading and their health history questionnaire.

Source: American Red Cross