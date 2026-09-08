Rocky Mountain Raptor Program Opens Registration for Birds of Prey Classes

Three November sessions in Fort Collins offer close-up look at raptors

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Registration is open for the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program’s 2026 Birds of Prey Class Series, offering Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to learn about raptors while seeing live birds up close.

The three-part series will be held on the first three Saturdays in November at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive. Each session runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RMRP Education Avian Coordinator Bonnie Cleaver will teach the courses. Cleaver has worked with the organization as a volunteer and staff member for more than 20 years.

The classes explore raptor identification, natural history, mating and nesting behavior and other characteristics of birds of prey. Participants will learn through live Educational Ambassador raptors, preserved specimens and video and audio presentations.

The series begins Nov. 7 with Soaring Raptors, focusing on the identification and natural history of eagles, buteos, vultures and ospreys.

Built for Speed follows Nov. 14, examining falcons, harriers, accipiters and kites.

The final class, All About Owls, will be held Nov. 21 and focuses on owl identification and natural history.

Participants can register for all three courses as a discounted bundle or register for individual sessions. Space is limited, and organizers say the classes typically fill quickly.

Registration and additional information are available at rmrp.org/BirdsOfPrey2026.

Source: Rocky Mountain Raptor Program