Respite Care Opens Timnath Facility

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New purpose-built center expands specialized care and support for Northern Colorado children and families

A new purpose-built facility in Timnath is expected to significantly expand access to specialized care for children with developmental disabilities and provide additional support for families across Larimer and Weld counties.

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Colorado-based Neenan Archistruction and Respite Care, Inc. celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new 20,000-square-foot facility on May 20, marking a major milestone for the longtime Northern Colorado nonprofit.

The expanded facility (located in the Ladera development at 5000 Vista Del Pico Dr. in Timnath) more than doubles Respite Care’s previous space and will allow the organization to serve more than 150 children and families throughout the region. The building was specifically designed around the physical, emotional, and sensory needs of children receiving care, with input from both Respite Care staff and Neenan’s integrated design-build team.

Repite Care opens in Timnath at 5000 Vista Del Pico Dr., Timnath, CO 80547 (Photo courtesy Respite Care, Inc.)

Repite Care opens in Timnath at 5000 Vista Del Pico Dr., Timnath, CO 80547 (Photo courtesy Respite Care, Inc.)

Repite Care opens in Timnath at 5000 Vista Del Pico Dr., Timnath, CO 80547 (Photo courtesy Respite Care, Inc.)

Repite Care opens in Timnath at 5000 Vista Del Pico Dr., Timnath, CO 80547 (Photo courtesy Respite Care, Inc.)

Repite Care opens in Timnath at 5000 Vista Del Pico Dr., Timnath, CO 80547 (Photo courtesy Respite Care, Inc.)

“This building represents our community’s belief that children with developmental disabilities and their families deserve support, connection and a place where they belong,” said Kristi Biles, executive director of Respite Care, Inc.

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Respite Care operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering short-term and extended care services for children with developmental disabilities. Programs include overnight and weekend care that help families attend medical appointments, manage work schedules, and find time to rest.

The new Timnath facility includes sensory rooms with programmable lighting, indoor play and therapy areas, secure supervision systems, and gathering spaces for families. The single-story layout was also designed to improve accessibility for children using wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility devices.

Leaders say the expanded center will strengthen Respite Care’s role as a critical regional resource by increasing access to overnight care, respite services, and specialized support programs for Northern Colorado families.

“Respite Care has done so much to support children and families in our community, and it is an honor to help create a space that reflects that mission in every detail,” said Bill Pigg, president of Neenan Archistruction.

The project continues a partnership between the two organizations that began more than 20 years ago with the development of Respite Care’s original Fort Collins facility.

Source: Neenan Archistruction and Respite Care, Inc.