Shape the Future of Local Health Care: Run for the Health District Board or Cast Your Vote on May 6

Northern Colorado residents have a unique opportunity to influence community health by running for a seat on the Health District of Northern Larimer County Board of Directors—or by casting their vote in the upcoming election.

The Health District plays a vital role in shaping health care services, policies, and programs that impact thousands of residents. From expanding mental health resources to improving access to medical care, the board’s decisions directly affect the well-being of our neighbors.

If you’re passionate about public health and want to make a difference, consider running for a board position. Nominations are due by February 28, 2025, and election day is set for May 6, 2025. This is your chance to have a voice in how local health care services evolve to meet the needs of our growing community.

Get Involved

Run for a Board Seat : Help guide policies that impact health care access and equity in Northern Larimer County.

: Help guide policies that impact health care access and equity in Northern Larimer County. Vote on May 6: Make your voice heard by participating in the election.

Visit the Health District’s official election page for more details on nominations, voting procedures, and board responsibilities.

