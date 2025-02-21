A Taste of Spring? Warmer Temperatures Ahead for Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

If you’ve been longing for a break from the cold, you’re in luck! Over the next three days, Northern Colorado will see a noticeable warming trend, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and even low 60s by the weekend. While we’ll still have some chilly nights, the days will feel much more like early spring. Here’s what to expect across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, and beyond.

Friday, February 23: A Chilly but Sunny Start

Friday starts off on the cooler side, with morning lows around 16°F in Wellington and Red Feather Lakes, while Fort Collins and Loveland sit in the low 20s. The good news? The sun will be out for most of the day, helping us warm up to a high of 42°F. Light winds out of the west will keep the air feeling crisp, but overall, it should be a pleasant winter day.

Saturday, February 24: Clouds Move In, But So Does the Warmth

By Saturday, temperatures begin to climb, and while we’ll see increased cloud cover, we’ll also enjoy highs near 49°F in Fort Collins and Greeley, with warmer pockets in Loveland and Windsor reaching into the low 50s. Overnight temperatures will still drop below freezing, with lows around 25°F. No precipitation is expected, making it a great day for outdoor activities.

Sunday, February 25: Warmest Day of the Week

Sunday will be the real treat, with sunny skies and highs approaching 59°F in most of Northern Colorado, and some areas even hitting 60°F. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect day to get outside, this is it! Expect a mild evening, with lows around 35°F, making for a comfortable end to the weekend.

Looking Ahead

This warming trend is expected to continue into next week, with NOAA forecasting highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday. While we may see some breezy conditions, the overall outlook remains dry with no significant precipitation in the immediate forecast.

Enjoy the warm-up, Northern Colorado, and don’t put away that light jacket just yet—we all know winter likes to make surprise returns!

