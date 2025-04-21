Three Steps to Consider This Spring to Help You Live a Healthier Lifestyle

By Dr. Matthew Husa, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare of Colorado & Wyoming

Spring into health this season by refreshing your well-being routine and building healthier habits for the rest of the year. While many Americans make health a primary focus of their New Year’s resolutions, 57% of recent survey respondents said they take up healthier lifestyle choices only after having a medical concern.

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, it’s a great time to get moving and focus on living a healthier lifestyle. There’s no better time to get started than today.

Here are three steps you may start taking right away:

Choose a primary care provider and access preventive screenings.

A primary care provider can help guide you on your health journey, and studies suggest that access to primary care providers may help people live longer. Yet more than 30% of American adults don’t have a primary care provider.

One important item to check off your health care checklist each year is an annual wellness visit with a primary care provider – even if you feel healthy. A preventive care visit may help you better understand your health and detect any problems early. If you don’t currently have a primary care provider, check with your health plan for in-network doctors in your area or other options for accessing care like virtual care options. Health plans usually cover preventive care, which means you may pay $0 out of pocket for certain covered preventive services if you go to an in-network provider.

You may also be eligible to earn rewards through your health plan for activities like your annual wellness visit, getting certain preventive screenings or completing a health survey. Some health plans also offer coverage for certain health screenings like those for breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

Check with your health plan to understand your coverage and eligibility and talk to your employer about benefits and wellness programs that may be available to you.

Walk 15 to 30 minutes each day.

Getting outside during the day and enjoying the sunshine may be an important source of Vitamin D, boost your mood and help you sleep better.

Taking regular walks, even for 15 to 30 minutes, may be a simple way to get some sun and fresh air, get your steps in and keep your body moving. In fact, a recent study found that walking more may help extend life expectancy by up to 11 years. Ideally, adults should aim each week for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity like a brisk walk, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity like jogging or running.

Some employers now offer wellness programs as part of the health benefits available to their employees.

Track and improve your sleep.

Many people struggle with their sleeping habits, with more than one-third of adults in the U.S. reporting regularly not getting enough sleep. Experts recommend adults get 7 or more hours of sleep a night. Maintaining healthy sleeping habits may be beneficial for both your physical and mental well-being, from helping to reduce stress and improve your mood to lowering risk for some chronic conditions.

To help improve your sleep, consider avoiding alcohol, caffeine and too much screen time before going to bed, and try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

Adding these tips into your daily routine may be a great way to boost your overall health and well-being this spring.