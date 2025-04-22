Scambusters Corner: April 2025 Scam Alerts & Support Opportunity

By Barbara Bennett, Chief Scambuster – Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

In this month’s Scambusters Corner, I want to highlight a growing concern among families in Northern Colorado—especially adult children worried about their aging parents falling victim to scams.

A Safe Place to Talk: Interest in a Scam Support Group

One question I’ve been hearing more often is, “Is there a support group for scam victims or their families?”

The idea came from a family who saw their elderly parent fall victim to an online romance scam. These scams are cruel. They prey on vulnerability and loneliness—often convincing seniors they’re in a real relationship, only to ask for money under false pretenses. Victims often feel shame or denial, making it even harder to come forward.

I’m considering starting a confidential support group for scam victims and their loved ones. If you’re interested, email me (address below). This could be a judgment-free zone to share experiences and healing.

April Scam Alerts: What’s New (and What’s Back)

Here are this month’s key scam warnings for Larimer County residents:

Your bank will never ask you to move money, buy gift cards, or use apps like Zelle. Use online banking web bill pay in lieu of paper checks.

The IRS won’t call to demand payments—watch out for “National Tax Relief Program” scams asking for info.

If someone files taxes in your name, report to IdentityTheft.gov, your state tax agency, and monitor your credit.

Xcel won’t call to threaten service shutoff or demand immediate payment.

Always confirm emailed payment requests with the actual sender—scammers often pose as leaders.

Watch for fake farm equipment sales posted by hacked accounts. Report and avoid transferring money.

Don’t click anything from “docusign.net”—the correct domain is docusign.com.

There is no federal reimbursement program for scam victims—this is a scam in itself.

Both sellers and buyers are being targeted with fake checks, deposits, or shipping scams. Stay local and avoid cash apps.

You can’t “pay your way out” of missing jury duty or expert witness testimony—these calls are fraudulent.

Check for loose card readers at grocery stores and gas stations—especially if you use SNAP or EBT cards.

Ignore any email or text saying your SSN is locked—report suspicious messages to IdentityTheft.gov.

Even though PCH has filed for Chapter 11, they will never call or ask for money if you win a prize.

Use permanent ink on checks. Never leave outgoing mail (especially checks or gift cards) in your mailbox.

Only invest with licensed local financial advisors—don’t trust online strangers with promises of big returns.

Contact companies directly about bills you don’t recognize—never pay based on random emails or calls.

You won’t be asked to pay for ankle bracelets, breathalyzers, or court monitoring by phone.

A friend request from a stranger (especially a “celebrity”) is a red flag—block and report.

Only verify toll bills through official channels. Disregard texts or emails asking for payment.

The top search results may be paid ads from third-party services. Scroll down to find the real business.

For more information and resources, visit:

larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

Stay informed. Stay skeptical. And above all, don’t let embarrassment stop you from reporting. If you think a support group could help, I’d love to hear from you.

—

Barbara EJ Bennett

Chief Scambuster, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

970-498-5146 | [email protected]