Scambusters Corner: April 2025 Scam Alerts & Support Opportunity

By Barbara Bennett, Chief Scambuster – Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
In this month’s Scambusters Corner, I want to highlight a growing concern among families in Northern Colorado—especially adult children worried about their aging parents falling victim to scams.
A Safe Place to Talk: Interest in a Scam Support Group
One question I’ve been hearing more often is, “Is there a support group for scam victims or their families?”
The idea came from a family who saw their elderly parent fall victim to an online romance scam. These scams are cruel. They prey on vulnerability and loneliness—often convincing seniors they’re in a real relationship, only to ask for money under false pretenses. Victims often feel shame or denial, making it even harder to come forward.
I’m considering starting a confidential support group for scam victims and their loved ones. If you’re interested, email me (address below). This could be a judgment-free zone to share experiences and healing.
April Scam Alerts: What’s New (and What’s Back)
Here are this month’s key scam warnings for Larimer County residents:
- Bank Fraud Department Impersonators
Your bank will never ask you to move money, buy gift cards, or use apps like Zelle. Use online banking web bill pay in lieu of paper checks.
- IRS Impersonation
The IRS won’t call to demand payments—watch out for “National Tax Relief Program” scams asking for info.
- Identity Theft & Tax Fraud
If someone files taxes in your name, report to IdentityTheft.gov, your state tax agency, and monitor your credit.
- Xcel Energy Payment Scams
Xcel won’t call to threaten service shutoff or demand immediate payment.
- Email Ghosting in Nonprofits
Always confirm emailed payment requests with the actual sender—scammers often pose as leaders.
- Hacked Facebook Scams
Watch for fake farm equipment sales posted by hacked accounts. Report and avoid transferring money.
- DocuSign Links
Don’t click anything from “docusign.net”—the correct domain is docusign.com.
- Fake DHS Reimbursement Letter
There is no federal reimbursement program for scam victims—this is a scam in itself.
- Marketplace Car Sale Scams
Both sellers and buyers are being targeted with fake checks, deposits, or shipping scams. Stay local and avoid cash apps.
- Law Enforcement Impersonators
You can’t “pay your way out” of missing jury duty or expert witness testimony—these calls are fraudulent.
- Skimmers at Self-Checkout
Check for loose card readers at grocery stores and gas stations—especially if you use SNAP or EBT cards.
- Social Security Account Locked?
Ignore any email or text saying your SSN is locked—report suspicious messages to IdentityTheft.gov.
- Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH) Scam
Even though PCH has filed for Chapter 11, they will never call or ask for money if you win a prize.
- Check Washing & Mailbox Thefts
Use permanent ink on checks. Never leave outgoing mail (especially checks or gift cards) in your mailbox.
- Crypto Investment Scams
Only invest with licensed local financial advisors—don’t trust online strangers with promises of big returns.
- Fake Invoices
Contact companies directly about bills you don’t recognize—never pay based on random emails or calls.
- Inmate Fee Scams
You won’t be asked to pay for ankle bracelets, breathalyzers, or court monitoring by phone.
- Facebook Romance Scams
A friend request from a stranger (especially a “celebrity”) is a red flag—block and report.
- Express Toll Scams
Only verify toll bills through official channels. Disregard texts or emails asking for payment.
- Beware Google Ad Listings
The top search results may be paid ads from third-party services. Scroll down to find the real business.
For more information and resources, visit:
larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams
Stay informed. Stay skeptical. And above all, don’t let embarrassment stop you from reporting. If you think a support group could help, I’d love to hear from you.
—
Barbara EJ Bennett
Chief Scambuster, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
970-498-5146 | [email protected]
