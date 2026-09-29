UCHealth Urges Vaccinations Ahead of Virus Season

Health officials encourage flu and COVID-19 vaccines as fall respiratory illnesses approach

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — With colder weather approaching and respiratory illnesses expected to increase, UCHealth is encouraging Coloradans to consider flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their preparations for the fall and winter virus season.

Flu season typically begins in October, with infections often increasing around the holidays and continuing into spring. UCHealth officials say vaccination before widespread circulation can help reduce illness and the risk of severe complications.

“Vaccination is a critical tool in preventing severe illness and keeping yourself healthy,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth. “Being healthy means you get to go to work. You get to go to concerts. You get to do all your fun stuff because you’re not sick at home in bed.”

Barron recommends this season’s flu vaccine, particularly for people at greater risk of complications, including adults 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions or chronic diseases, pregnant women and infants younger than one year.

A new mRNA-based flu vaccine for adults 50 and older, called mFlusiva, received federal approval in August. Because the vaccine is new, Barron said availability at pharmacies may initially be limited and advised people not to delay vaccination while searching for a particular formulation.

More information about mFlusiva is available from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

UCHealth is also recommending COVID-19 vaccination this fall. Barron said COVID-19 remains less predictable than seasonal influenza and could contribute to an increase in respiratory illness in the coming months.

“We have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country and here in Colorado,” Barron said. “COVID-19 is still our wild card in terms of knowing when we’ll see an increase, but it could contribute to a surge in respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.”

People with questions or concerns about vaccination should discuss their individual circumstances with a health care provider, Barron said.

UCHealth also recommends routine infection-prevention measures, including regular handwashing, disinfecting frequently touched objects such as phones, and considering a mask in crowded spaces or when feeling ill.

Additional information about vaccines and the respiratory virus season is available through UCHealth.

Source: Information and quotes provided by UCHealth.