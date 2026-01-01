6 DBT Strategies to Reduce Workplace Burnout Now

Workplace burnout is real. It sneaks up on you. One day you feel fine, and the next day you feel tired and checked out. Your job feels heavy, and your focus slips. Even small tasks feel like climbing a hill with a full backpack.

You are not weak for feeling this way. Burnout is common, especially in fast-paced, high-demand jobs with little rest. The good news is that there are tools that can help right now.

One of the most useful sets of tools comes from Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). DBT was first used in mental health care, but its skills work well in everyday life, including at work.

Let’s learn 7 DBT strategies you can use to lower stress and protect your energy at work.

Name What You’re Feeling

When emotions build up and are ignored, burnout is likely to get worse. DBT is about building that awareness.

Reflect and answer these questions:

What am I feeling right now?

Am I feeling stressed, upset, angry, or scared?

Where in my body am I feeling it?

Once you say a feeling out loud, it loses its power, and you are able to start thinking about it.

Use Mindfulness in Small Moments

Mindfulness is not about sitting still for an hour. At work, it can mean focusing on something and being present.

You can try:

Take only one breath before opening an email.

Feel your feet on the ground when you are in a meeting.

Notice the taste of your rushing coffee.

These small pauses calm down your nervous system. They bring you back to the present moment, where stress has less grip. Mindfulness is one of the most widely studied DBT techniques for stress relief and helps reduce burnout over time.

Set Clear Boundaries Without Guilt

Burnout thrives in areas with little to no boundaries. Blurry boundaries in this case negatively impact your work-life balance. DBT teaches you how to maintain positive interpersonal boundaries. The ‘calm over blow’ principle can be helped with DBT.

You can say:

‘I can do this tomorrow.’

‘I need to work on one task at a time.’

‘I don’t work after hours.’

You do not need to justify your boundaries. The less you say, the better. Boundaries are not just there to ‘protect your energy.’ They also create an atmosphere of respect. It may be uncomfortable at first.

Stress impacts everyone, but learning these skills in the moment is even more challenging, which is why many grow quickly with the help of a professional DBT therapists.

Practice Distress Tolerance on Hard Days

Some days at work are hard. You gotta meet deadlines, clients are stressful, or you might even screw up.

A few things you can try include:

Splashing cold water on your face

Stretching and standing for one minute

Going for a quick walk outside to clear your head

These things can’t solve all your problems, but they can help you keep going.

Check the Facts Before You Spiral

The thoughts that feed burnout are usually the most worrisome:

“I’m bad at my job.”

“I can’t keep up.”

“This will never end.”

These negative thoughts can be debunked and are just created by your mind running wild due to stress.

When you think negative thoughts, try to ask yourself:

What proof do I have that I’m bad at my job?

Is there a reason I am not keeping up?

If a friend were saying the same thing, what would I tell them?

The stress of work can twist the story, but when you check the facts, it helps relieve the stress and helps you calm down. This supports your mental health and reduces emotional burnout.

Build Daily Self-Care Into Your Workday

Self-care at work means taking care of your own basic needs.

Ask yourself:

Did I eat anything?

Did I have anything to drink?

Did I take a break for a minute?

These are the PLEASE skills that DBT focuses on to keep your emotions steady by taking care of your body. Little things such as going for a walk, taking a break for lunch, and turning your notifications off for a little while.

Final Thoughts

Burnout isn’t about failing. It’s because your system has gone into overload. You certainly do not need to change your entire system all at once. Start small. Pick one DBT skill. Try practicing it this week. A small shift is still a shift. Moving a step at a time will help you. With the right support system, work will once again feel manageable.