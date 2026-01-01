Community Asked to Help Identify Suspect in Severance Vandalism

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Police seek tips after criminal mischief at department building on Christmas Eve
SEVERANCE, Colo. — The Severance Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to a criminal mischief incident that occurred on Christmas Eve at the police department building.
According to police, the individual is described as a white female with very short hair, wearing clear-framed eyeglasses. She is believed to be in her mid-20s to mid-30s, has a thin build, and may have hazel or blue eyes.
Anyone with information that could help identify the person is asked to contact the Severance Police Chief, Chris Chavez, at 970-939-0302 or by email at [email protected].
In connection with this case and similar incidents, the Town of Severance is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for vandalism against town property or publicly accessible land. The reward is limited to one $1,000 payment per violation.
More details about the town’s Good Citizen Program and reward guidelines are available here:
https://www.townofseverance.org/202/Good-Citizen-Program
Source: Severance Police Department