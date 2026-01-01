Community Asked to Help Identify Suspect in Severance Vandalism

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police seek tips after criminal mischief at department building on Christmas Eve

SEVERANCE, Colo. — The Severance Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to a criminal mischief incident that occurred on Christmas Eve at the police department building.

According to police, the individual is described as a white female with very short hair, wearing clear-framed eyeglasses. She is believed to be in her mid-20s to mid-30s, has a thin build, and may have hazel or blue eyes.

(Photo provided by Severance Police Department)

Anyone with information that could help identify the person is asked to contact the Severance Police Chief, Chris Chavez, at 970-939-0302 or by email at [email protected].

In connection with this case and similar incidents, the Town of Severance is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for vandalism against town property or publicly accessible land. The reward is limited to one $1,000 payment per violation.

More details about the town’s Good Citizen Program and reward guidelines are available here:

https://www.townofseverance.org/202/Good-Citizen-Program

Source: Severance Police Department