Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Northern Colorado Mountains

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel expected through Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northern Colorado’s high country through Friday afternoon, with snow and strong winds expected to impact mountain travel and outdoor recreation areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory covers portions of the Northern Front Range mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. Forecasts call for 2 to 7 inches of snow, with locally higher totals possible above 9,000 feet. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in exposed areas, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Conditions are expected to develop overnight and continue through 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the risk of slick and snow-covered roads across high-elevation routes such as Cameron Pass and other commonly traveled mountain corridors in Northern Colorado.

Travelers are urged to slow down, use caution, and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Up-to-date road conditions, traction laws, and closures are available at cotrip.org or by calling 511.

Additional forecast details and updates are available at weather.gov/bou.

Source: National Weather Service