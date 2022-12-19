Today’s Weather: 12/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny. High 49F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 46 46 14
Berthoud 0 46 50 17
Fort Collins 14 45 49 20
Greeley 3 39 47 12
Laporte 8 46 49 23
Livermore 16 46 42 22
Loveland 16 47 50 19
Red Feather Lakes 19 28 28 19
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 39 49 21
Wellington 16 46 48 19
Windsor 4 46 49 15
*As of December 19, 2022 10:00am

