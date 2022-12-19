Today’s Weather: 12/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny. High 49F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|46
|46
|14
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|50
|17
|Fort Collins
|14
|45
|49
|20
|Greeley
|3
|39
|47
|12
|Laporte
|8
|46
|49
|23
|Livermore
|16
|46
|42
|22
|Loveland
|16
|47
|50
|19
|Red Feather Lakes
|19
|28
|28
|19
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|39
|49
|21
|Wellington
|16
|46
|48
|19
|Windsor
|4
|46
|49
|15
|*As of December 19, 2022 10:00am
