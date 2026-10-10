Fort Collins Dial-A-Ride Adds Online Trip Tools

New passenger portal and automated notifications give eligible riders more flexibility in managing transportation.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Transfort has introduced new digital tools for its Dial-A-Ride service, allowing clients to manage transportation reservations online and receive automated notifications about upcoming trips.

The improvements are designed to make the city’s paratransit service more convenient and accessible for riders who depend on transportation assistance to reach appointments, businesses, and other destinations.

New Passenger Portal Simplifies Reservations

The new Dial-A-Ride Passenger Portal lets registered clients reserve trips and manage upcoming rides online without calling the reservation line.

The online system gives riders another option to handle their transportation arrangements digitally while maintaining traditional telephone assistance.

Text and Voice Notifications Available

Dial-A-Ride clients can also enroll in automated text or voice notifications to stay informed about their scheduled transportation.

Notifications can remind passengers about upcoming trips, alert them when their vehicle is on the way, and share important service information.

Clients can enroll in notifications by calling 970-416-8042.

Who Qualifies for Dial-A-Ride?

Dial-A-Ride is a door-to-door transportation service for people whose disabilities prevent them from using Transfort’s regular fixed-route buses.

The program operates under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), with eligibility determined through an application and certification process.

Transfort recognizes three eligibility categories, unconditional, conditional, and temporary, depending on how a disability affects an individual’s ability to use regular bus service.

Applications can take up to 21 calendar days to process.

Service Hours and Reservations

Dial-A-Ride operates within a designated service area generally extending three-quarters of a mile from eligible fixed bus routes.

Regular service hours are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with holiday service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations can be made up to 14 days in advance. Passengers should be ready at least 15 minutes before their scheduled pickup time.

The new online tools expand how existing clients can manage their transportation, but they do not replace the program’s eligibility requirements or telephone reservation service.

How to Get Started

Existing Dial-A-Ride clients can register for the new passenger portal through Transfort’s enrollment link or contact the program for assistance.

For reservations and general service questions, call 970-224-6066.

For eligibility applications, service boundaries, and additional information, visit Transfort’s Dial-A-Ride website.