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Greeley Read-A-Thon Honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Blaine
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Greeley Read-A-Thon Honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A community reading event in Greeley will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 12, offering an opportunity to reflect on Indigenous voices, stories, and cultural perspectives.

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The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Read-A-Thon is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the James A. Michener Library, 1400 22nd Street, in Greeley.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes the histories, cultures, and contributions of Native American communities. Reading events centered on the observance can introduce audiences to Indigenous authors and perspectives while encouraging greater understanding of Native peoples’ experiences and traditions.

The Greeley gathering provides a local opportunity to participate in the observance through literature and community engagement.

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The calendar listing did not include specific reading selections, participation requirements, or other program details. Attendees are encouraged to consult the event information before visiting.

Event Details

  • Date: Monday, October 12, 2026
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Location: James A. Michener Library, 1400 22nd Street, Greeley
  • Event: Indigenous Peoples’ Day Read-A-Thon

View Event Details

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