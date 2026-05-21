Fort Collins Joins Summer Air Challenge

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents are encouraged to swap solo driving for biking, walking, transit, and carpooling throughout June

The City of Fort Collins is partnering with communities across the North Front Range this June for the Summer Moves Regional Challenge, a month-long effort to improve regional air quality by encouraging people to reduce solo driving.

Community Message

Running June 1 through June 30, the challenge asks residents and workers to choose alternatives such as walking, biking, rolling, riding public transit, carpooling, or vanpooling instead of driving alone whenever possible. The initiative also aligns with Summer Bike to Work Day on June 24.

City officials say the challenge is designed to make sustainable transportation simple and rewarding while helping address transportation-related pollution across Northern Colorado.

“Summer Moves is one of the easiest ways to make a real difference for our air quality and our community,” Transportation Demand Management Specialist Jeff Puckett said. “Whether you’re biking to work, walking to the grocery store or taking the bus to a weekend event, every trip you’d normally drive counts — and you might win a prize while you’re at it.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Participants in Fort Collins can sign up through the Shift Your Ride Network, the City’s free trip-tracking and incentive platform. People who log at least five qualifying trips during June will be entered into prize drawings for digital gift certificates worth up to $100.

To participate, residents can create a free account through Shift Your Ride Network. Participants may also use the Commute Tracker app by RideAmigos to log trips throughout the month.

According to the City’s 2025 Employee Travel Survey, driving alone remains the most common commuting method for Fort Collins workers. However, officials noted that nearly one in five employees already regularly use alternative transportation options, with many others open to making the switch.

More information about the challenge is available through FC Moves and Shift Your Ride.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update – North Forty News Daily Update

Attribution: Information provided by the City of Fort Collins.