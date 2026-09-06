Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race Raises $70,825 for Local Causes

More than 3,200 rubber ducks raced at City Park, supporting about 45 nonprofit and community organizations

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Thousands of rubber ducks racing through the City Park Pool Lazy River helped generate more than $70,000 for local causes during the third annual Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race.

The Aug. 29 fundraiser raised $70,825 for about 45 nonprofit and community organizations, surpassing the more than $67,000 raised during the 2025 event.

The Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race 2026 (Photo by Fort Collins Rotary)

Supporters adopted 3,261 ducks leading up to the race, with proceeds benefiting participating organizations. On race day, the ducks competed in a series of heats, with the fastest advancing to a championship race.

“Raising more than $70,000 for organizations in our community is what this event is really about,” said Imran Bhimani, Duck Race co-chair and a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Foothills. “Every duck adopted represented someone choosing to support a local organization they care about.”

Bhimani said seeing residents rally around local organizations while enjoying the event is part of what makes the fundraiser special.

The event also distributed $2,000 in door prizes and awarded cash prizes to the adopters of the three fastest ducks.

Jason Weber won the $5,000 first-place prize. Julie Mowat received $3,000 for second place, and Kerrie Luginbill received $1,000 for third.

Now in its third year, the Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race gives participating organizations a community fundraising platform while providing residents with a family-friendly way to support local causes.

The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Foothills and the Downtown Fort Collins Rotary Club and was presented this year by Fort Collins Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Source: Fort Collins Rotary Duck Race. Learn more at FCRotaryDuckRace.org.