Wellington Approves Economic Development Incentive Policy

New framework allows town to consider fee reductions, tax rebates and infrastructure assistance

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. — The Town of Wellington has adopted a new Economic Development Incentive Policy designed to attract businesses, encourage existing companies to invest locally and support future economic growth.

The Wellington Board of Trustees approved the policy during its Aug. 25 regular meeting.

The policy establishes a framework for evaluating requests for public incentives tied to economic development projects. Potential incentives may include reduced or waived development fees, tax rebates, assistance with public infrastructure and other forms of support authorized by the town.

Town officials said the policy is intended to give Wellington flexibility when considering projects of different types and sizes while requiring proposed incentives to demonstrate a measurable public benefit.

“Economic development opportunities can look very different from one project to the next,” Wellington Mayor Rebekka Dailey said. “This policy gives Wellington a framework to work with businesses to consider those opportunities and to ensure that any public investment is connected to a meaningful benefit for the community.”

The Board of Trustees cited a diverse and resilient economy as important to Wellington’s long-term fiscal health, community vitality and quality of life.

The incentive policy is part of a broader effort by the town to encourage investment as Wellington continues to grow. Officials said the town will work with existing businesses, prospective employers, property owners, developers and regional partners to expand employment opportunities, services and the community’s economic base.

Additional information about the policy and economic development resources is available through the Town of Wellington’s Economic Development webpage.

Source: Town of Wellington