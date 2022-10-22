By Kathy Flaherty / George Beach Post 4 American Legion Auxiliary

Active-duty military members, veterans, and their families sacrifice a lot for our country. As we remember our veterans this year, it is more important than ever to take a moment and reflect on our veterans who gave so much of themselves yet expected nothing in return. We must never forget that “Freedom Is Not Free.” We owe it to our veterans and all heroes living and deceased to recognize the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for the love of our country and the people in it.

When you listen to a veteran tell their war stories, they do not look at themselves as a hero, instead, they feel it was their duty to serve our country, no matter what the loss. When you thank them for their service, they shy away from recognition, yet in their heart, they appreciate the kind words spoken.

There are all types of heroes in this world who every day are risking their lives to protect and save us from harm. Firefighters, emergency workers, police, doctors, nurses, neighbors, and citizens reach out to help one another. We need to respect and honor all the heroes who give so much of themselves for the good of others.

Every hero has a story to tell that leaves lasting memories to remind us of the sacrifices they have made. Simple things bring back these memories, such as a single coin left on a headstone. It lets the deceased family know that somebody stopped by to “pay” their respects. It sparks curiosity not only about the deceased… but who left the coins?

The George Beach Post 4 American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring a Buy a Brick- Build a Wall Fundraiser to honor all heroes no matter what organization, military, or non-military, active or retired, deceased, and still with us today. All are welcome at this honor wall.

This is an opportunity for you to recognize a hero and thank them for their service by purchasing a brick tile in their honor. An engraved brick tile with their name, organization or branch of service, and dates of service begin their story. Standing at the wall and reminiscing keeps those stories alive … keeps those named in the highest esteem. Pair that with all heroes, one brick at a time, and we have an “honor wall.”

Please join us in creating this honor wall. We thank you ahead of time for your participation in this “Buy a Brick – Build a Wall” fundraiser. We are excited to not only watch this wall grow on the grounds of George Beach Post 4 but to give respect and honor to all heroes who have given so much of themselves for the good of others.

Please contact the American Legion Auxiliary for information regarding this important fundraiser.

American Legion Auxilliary

PO Box 925

Laporte, CO 80535

For all questions, please email alpost4events@gmail.com