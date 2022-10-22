Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team

Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.

Jordan Niesent leads the state in interceptions at 5A , has a college offer to Western already and is looking at numerous other school’s post Poudre High School for football. He is also the RB for Poudre HS.

Jeremiah Sullivan is a force on the O- line.

Trevor McFadden

Connor Brown

Garrett Roberts

Caleb Damron

(Not pictured Caleb Oglesby and Malik Harris)

Juniors who are also Wellington kids making a big impact are

Brody Van Cleave

Colton Mills Younger

Drake Miller

Preston Krause

Evan Griffiths