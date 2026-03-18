Greeley Youth Sports Program Receives National Grant

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Funding will help train volunteer coaches and strengthen youth sports programs in the community.

The City of Greeley Recreation Department has received a $2,500 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to support youth sports programming and training for volunteer coaches.

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The grant, funded in part by ESPN, will allow Greeley Recreation to host an in-person training session through the Positive Coaching Alliance. The training is designed to help coaches create positive, supportive sports environments for young athletes.

Volunteer coaches working with local youth are invited to attend the training, scheduled for March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Greeley Recreation Center. The funding will support participation for at least 50 volunteers who work with young people in community sports programs.

Positive Coaching Alliance is a nonprofit organization focused on helping athletes, coaches, and parents build positive youth sports experiences. The training will equip local volunteers with strategies to support youth development through sports, emphasizing teamwork, confidence, and character-building.

Greeley is one of dozens of communities nationwide selected for funding through NRPA’s youth sports initiative, which is distributing more than $1.2 million in grants and resources to parks and recreation agencies across 25 states and Washington, D.C. The initiative supports expanded access to youth sports, improved coaching education, and stronger community recreation programs.

Park and recreation agencies play a major role in youth sports participation across the United States, serving more than 50 million young people annually. NRPA leaders say the grants help communities remove barriers to participation and provide higher-quality experiences for young athletes.

Local recreation leaders say the funding will help ensure that youth sports programs in Greeley continue to provide positive experiences for children while strengthening the volunteers who lead them.

More information about the national program and grant recipients is available through the National Recreation and Park Association at https://www.nrpa.org.

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Attribution: Information provided by the National Recreation and Park Association.