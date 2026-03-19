Colorado Students Invited To Design Voting Sticker

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High school artists across the state can help shape voter engagement in the next election

High school students across Colorado, including Northern Colorado communities, have a new opportunity to get involved in the democratic process through art.

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The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has opened its “I Voted” digital sticker design competition, inviting students ages 13 to 18 to submit original artwork that could be seen by voters statewide during the next General Election.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said the contest is designed to engage young people in civic life while encouraging voter participation. “The digital ‘I Voted’ sticker is an opportunity for high school students across Colorado to engage with our democracy and show off their artistic skills,” Griswold said.

The winning design will be distributed to voters through BallotTrax after they cast their ballots and featured across the Secretary of State’s website and digital platforms. The selected student will also be recognized during a school assembly.

Students from Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, and surrounding Northern Colorado communities are eligible to participate, provided they are enrolled in a Colorado high school or homeschool program.

Entries must include the words “I Voted,” remain nonpartisan, and be entirely original work. Submissions can be created digitally or by hand, with paper entries photographed or scanned for upload. Accepted file formats include PDF, PNG, and JPEG, and all submissions must be received by September 4, 2026.

The contest also gives young artists a chance to have their work featured in statewide outreach efforts aimed at increasing voter turnout—a growing focus as Colorado continues to expand access to elections through tools like BallotTrax.

Students and families can find full contest details, templates, and the submission form on the Secretary of State’s website.

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Attribution: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office