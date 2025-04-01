Local Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Working Cats

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Are you looking for an exterminator for your barn, shop, garage, or other outbuilding? Local animal rescue Until They’re Home (UTH) is seeking homes for healthy, spayed or neutered working cats of all ages.

Unlike pet cats, working cats may not be comfortable with consistent interaction with people. However, they are generally happy living near people while providing rodent control without harmful pesticides in spaces such as barns, vineyards, gardens, workshops, or warehouses.

“These cats are great mousers,” said Molly Obert, UTH’s Executive Director. “They are independent and easy to keep happy.”

Cat adoption fees are typically $75, which includes vaccines, spay or neuter procedures, and other life-saving medical care. However, UTH will consider waiving this fee for those interested in giving these working cats a place to call home.

Those interested in adopting can email [email protected] or call (720) 893-0504. If you want to support a working cat or other adoptable animal but can’t adopt, you can donate at untilhome.org.

About Until They’re Home

In Northern Colorado, pet owners facing life’s toughest challenges often struggle to keep their beloved animals by their side. Whether due to housing instability, medical emergencies, or other crises, too many pets are surrendered to shelters simply because their families lack resources.

That’s where Until They’re Home (UTH), a Fort Collins-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, steps in, offering innovative programs designed to support both pets and their owners, ensuring more animals stay in loving homes. The organization provides temporary fostering, rehoming assistance, and sliding-scale behavior training to keep pets out of shelters and with their families. Their mission is simple: create practical solutions for keeping pets and people together while supporting shelters’ adoption efforts.

Their Temporary Fostering Program is one of the most impactful. Whether someone is facing eviction, undergoing medical treatment, or escaping a dangerous domestic situation, UTH finds temporary foster homes for their pets, allowing owners to focus on recovery without losing their furry companions.

In cases where rehoming is unavoidable, their Home-To-Home program provides a compassionate, judgment-free approach to help owners find the right match for their pets. This direct rehoming model helps reduce the burden on shelters while giving animals the best chance at a stable future.

UTH also participates in Find-A-Foster, a program that partners with shelters to find tailored foster homes for animals in need. Whether it’s a cat struggling in a shelter environment or a family needing temporary assistance, UTH ensures that every placement prioritizes the animal’s well-being.

How the Community Can Help

UTH relies on local support to continue making a difference. There are many ways to get involved:

Become a Foster: Open your home to a pet in need and provide them with a temporary safe space.

Donate: Financial contributions help cover veterinary care, food, and training for at-risk animals.

Volunteer: From transport to event support, there’s always a way to help.

Spread the Word: Raising awareness about UTH’s programs can connect pets and families with life-changing support.

For more information about UTH visit untilhome.org.