Fort Collins Police Respond to 1,458 Calls, Make 124 Arrests in One Week

Major drug bust, stolen IDs, and protection order violations highlight busy week

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officers responded to a wide variety of incidents last week, resulting in 124 arrests across 1,458 calls for service. From narcotics to restraining order violations, the latest service snapshot shows that while Fort Collins remains a relatively safe community, serious offenses continue to challenge local law enforcement.

Drug Bust Leads to Multiple Felony Charges

In one incident, officers were called to a local business where two individuals had been repeatedly trespassing. Upon investigation:

One suspect was found with 51 fentanyl pills , user amounts of additional narcotics, and had an active warrant .

, user amounts of additional narcotics, and had an . The second suspect had drug distribution materials, as well as 11 stolen financial devices and personal IDs tied to four victims.

Both were arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Restraining Order Violation Ends in Arrest

In another case, a woman contacted FCPS to report that her ex-boyfriend—who was under a protection order—had violated the order by calling her, showing up at her home the previous night, and returning again the next day. Officers arrived and arrested the man, who was also booked into the Larimer County Jail for violating a protection order.

Traffic Stop Uncovers Multiple Violations

FCPS officers responding to a traffic collision discovered the at-fault driver:

Had no insurance

Was driving an unregistered vehicle

Held a suspended license

Had an active warrant for arrest

The vehicle was towed, and the man was arrested and cited for multiple violations before being booked into jail.

Weekly Crime Prevention Tip: “If You Like It, Lock It!”

Fort Collins Police remind residents to stay vigilant:

Lock your vehicles.

Keep valuables like purses and wallets out of sight.

Store firearms safely and securely.

Always lock up bikes and secure your home.

You can find more safety tips and updates at the official Fort Collins Police Services website.

Please remember: charges are merely accusations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For ongoing updates and public safety news in Northern Colorado, follow us at northfortynews.com.