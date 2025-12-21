Loveland Officer Graduates FBI Academy

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Lieutenant Heather Moore completes elite leadership training in Virginia

Moore completed the 11-week program during Session 296 at the FBI Academy in Quantico, where select officers from around the world receive advanced instruction in leadership, communication, and physical conditioning. Admission to the National Academy requires a documented record of professional leadership and demonstrated service within an officer’s home agency.

A leader within Loveland Police’s Criminal Investigations Division, Moore is recognized by colleagues for her steady, decisive leadership and commitment to community safety. Her graduation places her among an accomplished group of Colorado officers who completed the program alongside peers from partner agencies nationwide.

Founded in 1935, the FBI National Academy is widely recognized as a benchmark for executive-level law enforcement education. Moore’s achievement reflects both personal dedication and the department’s continued investment in developing leaders who serve Northern Colorado with professionalism and integrity.

Attribution: Loveland Police Department