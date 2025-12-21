Power Outages Persist as Warm, Dry Weather Continues

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Calmer conditions expected through Christmas Day as restoration efforts continue

Power outages continued across parts of Northern Colorado as of Sunday morning. However, weather conditions are expected to remain favorable for restoration efforts following last week’s high-wind event and preemptive power shutoffs.

According to Xcel Energy, Boulder County remains the most impacted area, with 94 active outages affecting approximately 8,867 customers. In Larimer County, Xcel Energy reports one remaining outage impacting about 943 customers.

Most Larimer County residents served by Poudre Valley REA have had power restored. As of Sunday morning, the cooperative reported only nine customers without electricity, all near Buckhorn Road and County Road 38E, indicating a localized outage in western Larimer County.

Weather conditions that contributed to the original power shutoffs are improving. The National Weather Service Denver/Boulder reported early Sunday that above-normal temperatures are expected through Christmas Day, with dry conditions continuing across the region. The next chance of snow is expected in the mountains on Christmas Day, while the plains areas are expected to remain dry.

Local officials say response efforts have fully transitioned into recovery. The Boulder Office of Disaster Management confirmed its office and call center closed at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, as responsibilities shifted back to standard city and county operational teams. Officials acknowledged that some residents may still be experiencing outages or secondary issues, but emphasized that recovery efforts are ongoing.

Residents with questions about power restoration or utility operations are encouraged to contact their electric provider directly. Anyone needing immediate or emergency assistance should call 911.

Additional recovery information is available at www.boulderodm.gov, including guidance on charging stations, debris cleanup, food safety for spoiled food, power surge precautions, and other post-outage resources.

For the most up-to-date outage information, Xcel Energy customers can view the utility’s outage map at:

https://co.my.xcelenergy.com/s/outage-safety/outage-map

Source: Xcel Energy; Poudre Valley REA; National Weather Service Denver/Boulder; Boulder Office of Disaster Management