National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Animal Friends Alliance To Save and Improve the Lives of Pets in Northern Colorado 

Animal Friends Alliance received a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Northern Colorado.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations —across North America, with 6.8 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Animal Friends Alliance is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive this lifesaving investment from Petco Love. Their partnership empowers us to continue our mission of giving every pet a chance to find a loving home,” said Sarah Swanty, Executive Director of Animal Friends Alliance. “This investment will help us save more lives and provide the care and love every pet deserves.”

Animal Friends Alliance is a limited-admission, adoption-guarantee shelter and subsidized spay/neuter clinic dedicated to finding loving homes for cats and dogs and providing support to families to keep pets in their homes. Since 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for more than 33,000 cats and dogs and performed over 77,000 spay/neuter surgeries in Northern Colorado.

For more information about Animal Friends Alliance, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.