Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Eastman Park Skate Park

September 23, 2024 admin News 0

 Windsor Parks, Recreation, & Culture invites the public to attend the Eastman Park Skate Park ribbon cutting and competition located at 31700 Eastman Park Dr., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Olympic skaters Julia Brueckler and Cody McEntire, along with the American Ramp Company.

Learn more about Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture at recreationliveshere.com

