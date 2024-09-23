Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Eastman Park Skate Park

Windsor Parks, Recreation, & Culture invites the public to attend the Eastman Park Skate Park ribbon cutting and competition located at 31700 Eastman Park Dr., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Olympic skaters Julia Brueckler and Cody McEntire, along with the American Ramp Company.
Learn more about Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture at recreationliveshere.com
