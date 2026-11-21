Submitted by the family of Lucille Schmitt

With deep sorrow, our family said goodbye to Mom, Lucille Schmitt. Mama Lucy, Lou, Lucy, Gammy Ceel to her friend Aiden Jossart. So much to so many.

Having received the Catholic Church Sacrament of the Sick and Dying, Lucille Schmitt passed away peacefully on October 28, 2026. Services will be held on November 24, 2026, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 330 West Mountain Avenue, in Fort Collins, CO. Rosary will start at 9:00 AM, followed by Mass and services at 9:30, then a reception in the church basement following the services.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery after the reception for those who would like to attend.

Born August 2, 1937, in Sidney, NE, to Fern and Francis Egging, she was the first of five incredibly beautiful girls. he grew up on the family farm in Potter, NE, with her four sisters, Karen, Theresa, Janet, and Collee. he attended St. Patrick’s boarding school in Sidney, NE, and later College in Louisville, Kentucky. he met the love of her life, Don Schmitt, while attending St. Patrick’s. They married on October 7, 1955.

In 1962, they leased Pleasant Valley Ranch (from R.O. Anderson) near Laporte, CO, where they raised cattle and hay until 1965. After this, Don worked on various Livermore ranches until December 197,1 when they leased the LOX ranch from Don Weixelman. This is now Glacier View Meadows, Crystal Lakes, Green Mountain Meadows, Deer Meadows, Hewlett Gulch, and more. On and Lucille, along with the kids, raised cattle and ran a horse-rental business and an excavation business.

Lucille became a Real Estate agent, first working for Don Weixelman at Glacier View Meadows as the first on-site sales agent when Glacier View was being developed. In 1983, she opened Ponderosa Realty Associates and, for over 4 decades, has helped people buy and sell their mountain properties. He was a mentor and advisor to many agents over the years and enjoyed meeting people and helping them make their mountain property dreams come true.

She loved the Red Feather Lakes and Livermore communities so very much. She was one of the kindest, most generous, and most helpful people you could ever know. She was always ready to listen and help people when she could.

Her commitment to our community has been unwavering. He was a strong advocate for landowners’ property rights throughout the county. She was a member of many service organizations over the years. The Red Feather Lakes Historical Society was particularly close to her heart. The Red Feather Lakes Public Advisory Committee (PAC) was also very important, and she believed she could make a real difference between Red Feather/Livermore residents and the county

She was a fierce supporter of our mountain schools and was instrumental in helping to keep them open the last time Poudre School District put them on the chopping block. Although she was no longer able to help in 2026, she would have been so proud of, and grateful to, the people who spent so much time, energy, and expertise to keep them open this time around, as we all are.

Lucille was very kind and had a huge heart. She was also one of the smartest people you would ever meet. Some say she had a “mind like a steel trap.” Never forgot a name, face, piece of property, or what someone said. She was always ready to lend an ear. She was a mentor and confidant to many people over the years. Had a natural ability to look at any situation from multiple perspectives and give advice when she could.

Don and Lucille loved big family/friends dinners and gatherings. Particularly visiting with all the Nebraska relatives. They also enjoyed going to Black Hawk and had a lot of good times and laughs from those visits.

Lucille was a respected member of our community and will be greatly missed.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Don (husband), and sisters, Karen Madden and Janet Musil. She is survived by two sisters, Colleen Governski and Theresa DeSylva. She is also survived by her daughters, Cynthia Squarcia and Susan Stevens; her son, Rick Schmitt (wife April, grandson Chad, and great-grandson Tyler). As well as many beloved nieces and nephews.