Poudre River Forum Highlights Regional Collaboration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual event in Greeley to explore innovation, stewardship, and the future of the Poudre River Basin

Water leaders, conservation advocates, and community members from across Northern Colorado will gather March 6 for the 11th Annual Poudre River Forum, a daylong event focused on collaboration and innovation in the Poudre River Basin.

Hosted at Aims Community College’s Welcome Center in Greeley, the forum provides a neutral space for discussion and idea generation in support of a healthy, working river. Organizers say the annual gathering continues to serve as a key regional convening point as water challenges grow more complex along the Cache la Poudre River corridor.

Attendees will hear from leaders representing different perspectives on the river’s future, including Brad Wind, general manager of Northern Water, and Gary Wockner, executive director of Save the Poudre. The two will participate in a candid conversation about collaboration, compromise, and what it takes to move forward together on water issues that affect communities from Fort Collins to Greeley and beyond.

The forum will also honor Dale Trowbridge as the 2026 Poudre Pioneer Award recipient. The award recognizes individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions toward making the Cache la Poudre River a premier example of a healthy, working river. Trowbridge emphasized the importance of continued dialogue, saying that when conversations stop, understanding and resolution become impossible.

The event is organized by the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area through its Poudre Runs Through It initiative. As a partner of the National Park Service, the heritage area works to connect communities to the river’s cultural, historical, and environmental significance. More information about the organization can be found at https://poudreheritage.org.

The forum runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Tickets are $60, and additional details are available on the event page at https://poudreheritage.org.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area