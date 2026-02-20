A Night Beyond Limits Returns to Wellington

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Inclusive 80s-themed evening offers adaptive games, music, and fun for all abilities

WELLINGTON — Families and friends in Northern Colorado are invited to celebrate community and inclusion at A Night Beyond Limits on Friday evening in Wellington.

Hosted by the Town of Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Parks and Recreation, the Wellington Public Library, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, the event is designed to provide inclusive, adaptive, and accessible games and activities for youth and teens of all abilities.

This year’s theme takes participants back to the 1980s with a full disco vibe — complete with bright colors, classic hits, a silent disco, arts and crafts, and video games projected on a giant screen. Organizers encourage attendees to wear their favorite 80s-inspired outfits and come ready to dance, create, and connect.

A Night Beyond Limits runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Sage Homes Wellington Boys & Girls Club, 8445 Third St., Wellington. Registration is required in advance at https://app.amilia.com/store/en/wellington-co/shop/programs/127701.

Community events like this help ensure that every young person has the opportunity to participate, belong, and enjoy a safe, welcoming space on a Friday night.

