Windsor Fall Clean-Up Days Set for Oct. 9-10

Residents can dispose of household trash, yard waste, scrap metal, tires, and select appliances

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR — Windsor residents will have an opportunity to clear out household and yard waste during the town’s 2026 Fall Clean-Up Days on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at Windsor’s Public Services Facility, 922 N. 15th St. Residents can drive through the site and drop off materials at designated stations, but are responsible for unloading their own items.

An entry voucher is included on the back page of the fall issue of Windsor Matters mailed to residents. Replacement vouchers are available during regular business hours at Windsor Town Hall, the Public Services Facility, the Windsor Police Department, the Community Development Center, and the Community Recreation Center. Residents can also bring a valid ID or previous utility bill to the event to obtain a replacement.

Accepted materials include general household trash; yard and garden waste; branches and tree limbs up to four inches in diameter; grass clippings; scrap metal; and up to four vehicle tires without rims. Stoves, ovens, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, grills, and bicycles will also be accepted.

The town will not accept mixed recycling, hazardous waste, electronics, propane tanks, gas cylinders, refrigerators or other appliances containing Freon, construction debris, commercial or agricultural tires, wooden pallets, vehicles, light bulbs, mattresses, large furniture, animal carcasses, or non-recyclable glass.

Residents needing to dispose of household hazardous materials such as batteries, paint and gasoline can use county facilities. Larimer County residents can visit the Larimer County Recycling Center, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins. Weld County residents can use the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility, 1311 N. 17th Ave. in Greeley.

More information about Windsor Public Works is available at windsorco.gov/PublicWorks.