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CSU Homecoming Football Takes Center Stage

North Forty News
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CSU Homecoming Football Takes Center Stage

Rams Host Oregon State During Homecoming and Family Weekend

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend reaches one of its biggest moments Saturday, October 3, when the Rams take on Oregon State.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., making the game a centerpiece of a weekend expected to draw students, alumni, families and football fans to the CSU campus and surrounding Fort Collins community.

Homecoming weekends traditionally extend well beyond the stadium, giving alumni a reason to return to campus while current students and their families take part in university traditions and gatherings. For visitors, the game also offers an opportunity to spend the day exploring Fort Collins before heading to the stadium.

With a late-afternoon kickoff and two major college programs meeting during Homecoming weekend, expect plenty of green and gold throughout town on Saturday.

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Event Details

What: Colorado State University Football vs. Oregon State — Homecoming & Family Weekend
When: Saturday, October 3, 4 p.m.
Where: Fort Collins
More Info: https://northfortynews.com/local-calendar#/details/colorado-state-university-football-vs-oregon-state-homecoming-family-weekend/19435392/2026-10-03T16

Calendar: Find more Northern Colorado events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

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