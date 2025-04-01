“The Day of Two Noons”: How Railroads Changed Time Forever

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A Fort Collins Museum explores the strange day when America reset its clocks

Did you know there was once a day in American history when some cities experienced two noons in a single afternoon?

That strange moment—when every clock across the U.S. was reset to follow standardized time zones—will be explored during a virtual presentation hosted by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24.

Titled “The Day of Two Noons,” the event will take attendees on a journey back to the late 19th century when railroads, telegraphs, and a newly interconnected country forced the adoption of time zones. The speaker is Tim Orr, First Vice President of Denver’s Chapter 21 of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, who will delve into the technological and logistical challenges that led to this nationwide shift.

“Before high-speed transportation, local time based on the sun worked just fine,” said Orr. “But when trains started crossing regions quickly, scheduling became a nightmare—local time could vary significantly between stops.”

To solve the chaos, scientists and railroad companies divided the globe into 24 time zones. And on one coordinated day, powered by telegraph communication, the entire U.S. rail system reset their clocks simultaneously. The result? A curious historical moment now known as The Day of Two Noons.

The program complements the Museum’s Main Gallery exhibit, “It’s About TIME,” which runs through May 24 and examines the evolution of how humans have measured and understood time. The exhibition is partially funded by the City of Fort Collins’ Fort Fund.

Event Details:

The Day of Two Noons — Virtual Presentation via Zoom When: Thursday, April 24 | 6–7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 24 | 6–7:30 p.m. Where: Online (Zoom link sent the day before the event)

$10 per registration Deadline: Register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22

Register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 Register Here: globalvillagemuseum.org

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call 970-221-4600.

As a local nonprofit, the museum fosters international connections between Northern Colorado and cultures worldwide—through folk art, fine arts, and global artifacts.

To stay informed about more fascinating programs like this, visit NorthFortyNews.com for weekly updates and cultural coverage from across Northern Colorado.