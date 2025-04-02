Late-Night Fire Destroys Fort Collins Home on Harmony Road

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A devastating fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a manufactured home located in the 2500 block of East Harmony Road in Fort Collins, displacing a local family and claiming the life of a pet dog.

At approximately 12:32 a.m., emergency crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), Fort Collins Police Services, and UCHealth responded to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the first responders found the home fully engulfed in flames, with the fire quickly spreading to a neighboring unit.

"It was a well-developed fire when we got on scene," said one official from PFA.

Home fire 2500 block of East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Residents Escape, One Hospitalized

Four individuals were inside the home at the time of the fire. All were able to escape without assistance. One person was evaluated and transported by a UCHealth ambulance team for medical care. Sadly, a dog was found deceased inside the residence during the post-fire search.

Firefighters launched an aggressive exterior attack on the flames before conducting both primary and secondary searches of the fully involved home and the adjacent unit to confirm that no one else remained inside.

Home fire 2500 block of East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Property Loss and Damage

The initial home was completely destroyed, and at least three vehicles were damaged in the blaze. Crews remained on-site until well after 3:30 a.m., extinguishing hot spots and securing the scene.

A fire investigator from PFA remains on site, and the cause of the fire is under active investigation.

Home fire 2500 block of East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Family Displaced, but Safe

The residents of the destroyed home have been displaced. Although the American Red Cross was called, the family was fortunately able to find shelter on their own and did not require emergency housing assistance.

Home fire 2500 block of East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Poudre Fire Authority is reminding residents of the importance of working smoke alarms and a family evacuation plan. For fire safety resources and preparedness tips, visit the Poudre Fire Authority’s Safety Page.

Home fire 2500 block of East Harmony Road (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)