Armed Suspects Arrested After Overnight Chase

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputy vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit spanning Fort Collins to Weld County

Six people were taken into custody early Friday after a suspected impaired driver led deputies on a reckless pursuit from Fort Collins into Weld County, during which a shot was fired at a pursuing deputy’s vehicle, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, deputies attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver near the intersection of Harmony Road and Ziegler Road in Fort Collins. The driver failed to stop and fled eastbound into Weld County, driving recklessly. During the pursuit, a shot was fired at a deputy’s vehicle, striking it. No injuries were reported

The vehicle eventually stopped on Highway 392 west of Interstate 25, where all occupants fled on foot. Deputies deployed drone technology to locate the suspects and safely took all six occupants into custody.

As a precaution during the search, an Everbridge notification advised nearby residents to shelter in place. The alert was later lifted once the suspects were secured.

“We are thankful no one was injured—deputy or members of the public alike—despite the suspects’ reckless actions,” Sheriff John Feyen said. “This is an example of the professionalism and dedication of our deputies and area partners who work to keep the community safe and produced the best possible outcome.”

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office