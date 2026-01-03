Fort Collins Urges Radon Testing

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

January awareness month highlights simple steps to reduce lung cancer risk

January is National Radon Action Month, and officials with the City of Fort Collins are urging Northern Colorado residents to test their homes for radon. This naturally occurring gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

Radon is colorless and odorless and can seep into homes through cracks and openings in basements, crawl spaces, and concrete slabs. Levels can vary widely from house to house and are unrelated to a building’s age or condition. Colorado homes are considered at higher risk due to regional geology.

Testing for radon is simple and affordable. The City of Fort Collins offers discounted radon test kits—$6 for short-term tests and $20 for long-term tests—available at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive. In addition, the first 100 residents who visit the senior center during January can receive a free short-term test kit while supplies last.

For homes that test high for radon, options are available. Homeowners are encouraged to hire a certified mitigation professional. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment maintains a list of contractors certified through national radon programs and offers financial help through the Low-Income Radon Mitigation Assistance Program.

Renters who discover elevated radon levels should notify their landlord. Under Colorado law, tenants may void their lease if reasonable mitigation efforts are not made within 180 days.

More information about radon testing, health impacts, and local resources is available at https://www.fortcollins.gov/radon.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: City of Fort Collins