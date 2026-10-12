Camper Fire Threatens Home Near Johnstown

Front Range Fire Rescue Responds With Multiple Agencies

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Firefighters from several Northern Colorado agencies are responding to a camper fire near Highway 60 and Payton Way in the Johnstown area, where flames may have spread to a nearby home.

Front Range Fire Rescue reported that crews were on the scene battling the fire, with possible extension into a residential structure. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the home sustained damage.

The response includes assistance from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Greeley Fire Department, UCHealth EMS, and the Johnstown Police Department.

Authorities are asking residents and motorists to avoid the area while emergency crews work to contain the fire and secure the scene.

Information about possible injuries, evacuations, or the cause of the fire has not been released.

Front Range Fire Rescue said additional updates will follow as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. North Forty News will provide updates as officials release confirmed information.

Source: Front Range Fire Rescue public statement.