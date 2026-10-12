Larimer County Sheriff Seeks Wanted Fort Collins Man

Authorities seek public assistance locating James Travis Reyes, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating James Travis Reyes, also known as Travis Reyes, who is featured in the agency’s Most Wanted announcement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reyes is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply in a case involving driving under the influence with two or more prior offenses. The agency also lists a felony warrant involving dangerous drugs from another law enforcement agency. Both warrants are identified as no-bond warrants.

James Travis Reyes

Reyes, born June 26, 1979, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities have listed two previous Fort Collins addresses associated with Reyes: 417 E. Lake Street and 4203 Nicks Tail Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office has not provided additional details about the underlying cases or Reyes’ possible current whereabouts.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information about Reyes’ location is encouraged to contact the Youty Sheriff’s Office and submit anonymous tips at 970-416-1985.

You can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Members of the public should not attempt to approach or apprehend a wanted individual. If anyone encounters an immediate threat, call 911.

The information comes from a public Most Wanted announcement issued by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants are allegations or legal enforcement actions and do not establish guilt. Warrant status can change, and the information should be confirmed with authorities before publication or republication.