Scooter Rider Critically Injured in Deer Collision

Fort Collins police investigate Sunday night crash on Centre Avenue that left an adult man with life-threatening injuries.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A man riding a low-power scooter suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night after colliding with a deer in Fort Collins, prompting an investigation by the Fort Collins Police Services crash reconstruction team.

Police were notified of the collision at approximately 10:06 p.m. on October 11 in the 2000 block of Centre Avenue.

Responding officers located the adult male scooter rider, who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released his identity or provided an update on his condition.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to investigate.

Investigators found evidence on the roadway and on the scooter confirming the rider collided with a deer.

Police also deployed a drone to search the surrounding area for the animal and assess whether it had been injured. No injured deer was located.

“Colorado sees a number of animal and vehicle collisions, and Fort Collins certainly is not immune to that,” said Sgt. Chris Bland, who oversees the department’s CRASH Team. “This is an incredibly tragic case, and our thoughts are with the rider and his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact Officer Phil Morris at 970-221-6540.

Additional information about Fort Collins Police Services is available through the City of Fort Collins website.