I-25 North Express Lanes Project Hits Major Milestones

The I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) have acknowledged another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor and identified funding for two more segments (Segments 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.

From Berthoud up to Fort Collins, residents and commuters alike navigated around more construction signage, activity, and a few closures and detours along the I-25 North corridor this past year. Although there were new route changes and road closures, according to CDOT, the project is progressing and is one step closer to bringing the new and improved I-25 North on time and within budget.

As Coloradans and visitors continued to travel the interstate this year, here are some of the major work crews accomplished:

Closed and reopened the Colorado Highway 60 and I-25 interchange to transition it into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)—the newest DDI to northern Colorado!

Reopened Kechter Road across I-25 with a new bridge.

Replaced the US Highway 34 bridge over I-25.

Completed seven bridges between Johnstown and Fort Collins.

Placed 180,000 square yards of concrete in 2022 between Johnstown and Fort Collins.

Installed approximately four miles of pipe on the Johnstown to Fort Collins segments.

Recycled 60 million pounds of the old concrete pavement back into the Johnstown to Fort Collins segment of the project.

Placed more than three million pounds of steel in structures and concrete pavement between Johnstown and Fort Collins.

According to CDOT, they are pleased with the progress the project team accomplished this past year and over the last three years. The illustrations below show how much has been completed on this project in 2022 and 2021.

Stay tuned on the project website and the CDOT social media pages to stay up-to-date on upcoming construction impacts and milestones for this year.

Segment 5 – CO66 to CO56 design will be underway in Spring of 2023, with construction beginning at the heels of Segments 6, 7, and 8 completing toll testing and integration. The project, which now includes segment 5, is excited to reach more milestones in 2023, including substantial completion and roadway tolling testing and integration in 2024 for the Johnstown to Fort Collins segments.

About I-25 North Express Lanes: Berthoud to Fort Collins

The I-25 North Express Lanes Project will increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction, rebuilding interchanges, replacing aging bridges, straightening highway curves to improve safety, making major utility and drainage improvements, and adding carpool and two mobility hub transit facilities.

During construction on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, expect speed reductions to 55 or 65 mph, minor lane shifts, temporary concrete barriers, and median bridge work. Also, expect delays during the scheduled work hours. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

Project phone line – (720) 593-1996

Project email – Northi25ExpressLanes@gmail.com

Project website – www.codot.gov/projects/north- i-25

Sign up for weekly project updates by logging onto the project website and filling out the right-side form to “Subscribe to Project Updates.”

