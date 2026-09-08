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Cherry Street Closure Planned for Railroad Work

North Forty News
Cherry Street Closure Planned for Railroad Work

Fort Collins will close Cherry Street between College and Mason Sept. 14-18 for BNSF Railway maintenance and repaving

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will need to use an alternate route through part of downtown Fort Collins next week as Cherry Street closes for railroad crossing work.

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Cherry Street will be fully closed between College Avenue and Mason Street from Sept. 14-18 while the City of Fort Collins and BNSF Railway complete maintenance and repaving on and around the railroad crossing. The closure applies to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

The intersection of Cherry and Mason streets will remain open during the work. That includes the Mason Bikeway crossing at Cherry Street and access to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.

Traffic will be detoured to Maple Street during the closure.

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Motorists traveling through the area should allow additional time and watch for construction and detour signs. Current construction and traffic impacts are available through the City of Fort Collins traffic impacts webpage.

Source: City of Fort Collins

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