Amazon Opens Loveland Fulfillment Center, Adding 1,000 Jobs

New facility represents hundreds of millions in investment in Northern Colorado

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Amazon has opened its new Loveland fulfillment center, a major Northern Colorado facility expected to employ more than 1,000 people.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall joined Amazon representatives Sept. 4 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening. Amazon Site Leader Eric Ng and Sam Bailey, the company’s Colorado economic development director, also participated.

According to Boebert’s office, the fulfillment center represents a $400 million investment and is Amazon’s newest such facility in Colorado. McFall described the investment in Loveland as more than $300 million. The reason for the difference between the two figures was not explained in the release.

“This is private investment creating real jobs for Colorado families,” Boebert said. “Amazon chose Loveland and the 4th District because our workers show up, our communities are open for business, and customers expect results.”

Boebert said the facility’s more than 1,000 anticipated jobs add to Amazon’s existing presence across Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. The company employs nearly 2,000 people at seven locations in the district, according to the release, including delivery stations in Broomfield, Loveland and Sterling, three Whole Foods Market locations and the new fulfillment center.

Amazon employs nearly 20,000 people statewide, the release said.

McFall credited years of work by city officials and Amazon with making the Loveland project possible.

“Projects of this size take years of planning and partnership, and I’m proud of the work our City staff, current and previous Councils, and Amazon have done to bring us to this day,” McFall said. “We’re excited to welcome Amazon to Loveland and look forward to having them as part of our community for years to come.”

Following the ceremony, Boebert and McFall toured the facility and its operations.

Source: Office of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert