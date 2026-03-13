Colorado State University Closes Campuses After High Winds

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Safety concerns prompt campus closure while crews assess tree damage across Fort Collins grounds

Colorado State University closed its Larimer County campuses on Friday, March 13, after powerful winds caused damage across the Fort Collins campus, primarily affecting trees and pedestrian areas.

University officials said crews are working throughout the day to assess hazards and remove damaged trees, particularly on the east side of the main campus near academic and administrative buildings. Several pedestrian pathways have been affected, and access is restricted in areas where crews are actively working.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area east of Meridian Avenue on the main campus while mitigation work continues. Anyone who must be outdoors on campus should use extreme caution and stay clear of treed areas and any marked closures.

The closure applies to all in-person, hybrid, and remote classes as well as university meetings and operations for employees assigned to Larimer County campuses. Employees with essential or emergency duties — including those in CSU Police, Facilities Management, Housing and Dining Services, Environmental Health Services, and other critical units — are coordinating directly with supervisors regarding work responsibilities.

While most university activities are suspended, residence halls, dining facilities, and the Transit Center on the main campus remain open to support students living on campus.

The university also confirmed that the Colorado High School state basketball championships will continue as scheduled at Moby Arena and the adjacent Moby parking lot.

The CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital remains open for patient care, though Libby Coy Way has been closed as crews continue damage assessments.

Across Northern Colorado, wind-damaged trees have become a widespread concern. The Colorado State Forest Service advised residents to use caution when dealing with damaged trees and branches following the storm.

Forestry officials recommend checking trees for hazards before attempting cleanup and contacting a utility provider if branches are interfering with power lines. Trees located between streets and sidewalks may fall under municipal responsibility, meaning residents should contact local city officials before attempting removal.

For larger limbs or trees, officials recommend hiring an insured and certified arborist rather than attempting potentially dangerous removal work. Information on locating certified arborists is available through the International Society of Arboriculture at https://www.isa-arbor.com/.

University officials encourage students, employees, and the public to monitor updates and avoid campus unless required to be there. Additional information and updates are available through Colorado State University’s official communications channels at https://www.colostate.edu.

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Source: Colorado State University and Colorado State Forest Service