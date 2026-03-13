Blues Party Open Jam Invites Musicians and Fans in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free monthly blues jam welcomes Northern Colorado musicians to the stage

Musicians and music fans across Northern Colorado are invited to take part in The Blues Party – Open Jam on Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2454 West in Greeley.

Held every third Wednesday of the month, the open blues jam creates a welcoming stage for both seasoned performers and newcomers who want to play live with fellow musicians. Organizers provide amps, drums, professional sound, lighting, and a full stage setup—making it easy for players to jump in and join the music.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. While entry does not require a ticket, attendees who reserve in advance can redeem a complimentary Odell Brewing Company draft beer, soda, or basket of fries at the bar by showing their reservation.

The venue offers self-service food and drinks along the concourse, as well as bowling available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can take advantage of a special concert-night bowling deal that offers unlimited bowling during the show for $15.45, plus shoe rental.

With a steady mix of local talent, spontaneous collaborations, and classic blues energy, The Blues Party has become a popular gathering for Northern Colorado’s live music community.

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