Community Input Needed for Larimer on the Move Transportation Study

Larimer County has launched a new planning study intended to gather vital information from the community on needed transportation improvements, especially for the unincorporated parts of the county.

Information from the study, Larimer on the Move, will help develop and prioritize programs, projects, and plans while serving as a roadmap for how Larimer County can target transportation funding.

Share your transit experiences by visiting https://fhu.mysocialpinpoint.com/larimer-on-the-move and comment on how you commute and drop a pin on the map in the study.

Larimer County has experienced increased traffic on its once-rural roadways and transportation system which has become part of the fast-growing Colorado Front Range. These roadways are now vital transportation routes for our community to travel to work, shop, and recreation.

“We all have different experiences and needs in the way that we travel and how we feel safe doing so,” said Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas. “The people of Larimer County are as diverse as our landscape is. This planning effort aims to enhance the transportation network so that it is safe, multimodal connected and diverse.”

Community input and participation are crucial to improving the county’s transportation network and fostering safer, more efficient, and better ways our community travels within the county. The study seeks to find out how people in our community move around the county — how they commute, what routes they take, when they commute, and what transportation options they use.